2 new members join Spring Lake Park City Council

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

The Spring Lake Park City Council’s newest members were sworn in along with returning Council Member Bob Nelson during the Spring Lake Park City Council meeting Jan. 3.

Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff was the second highest vote-getter behind Nelson with five candidates running in the general election Nov. 8, and Brad Delfs was appointed to the council Dec. 19 to fill the vacancy left by longtime Council Member Jeanne Mason’s death in October 2016.

Council Member Goodboe-Bisschoff

Goodboe-Bisschoff grew up in Spring Lake Park, but moved away to pursue acting opportunities in Chicago after graduating from Spring Lake Park High School and attending Anoka-Ramsey Community College, where she was a student senator. Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff swears to “discharge faithfully the duties of the office of council member.” Photo by Olivia Alveshere

Goodboe-Bisschoff remembers the city being full of sand dunes and tall grass.

“It was a great place to grow up,” she said. “It was still the country.”

She remembers playing with polliwogs outside with her sister, and family drew her back eight years ago after years away from the city.

If she had remained in Minnesota, Goodboe-Bisschoff thinks should would have become a lawyer or politician, but she moved around and held a variety of jobs.

She had many opportunities acting and modeling in Chicago. She appeared in a number of movies, television shows and stage productions. She delivered a line in the Kevin Costner movie “The Untouchables.” But on many projects, she also worked on the technical side, behind the scenes.

With a love of animals inherited from her father, Goodboe-Bisschoff spent years training animals, showing dogs and racing horses.

She competed with her Great Pyrenees at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden, she said.

Additionally, Goodboe-Bisschoff owned an antique store, worked for three law firms and obtained her real estate license.

Living and working in a number of states, including Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, New York and Texas, Spring Lake Park remains home.

“I was having a good time,” she said, but “it just felt like it was time to come back.”

Goodboe-Bisschoff still loves to travel.

“I always keep a bag packed,” she said.

Goodboe-Bischoff decided to run for council because it presented her with an opportunity to learn more about the inner workings of her community and serve friends and neighbors, she said.

Her immediate goals as a council member are to familiarize herself with the various bodies on which Mayor Cindy Hansen recommended she serve as a liaison or representative: the Anoka County Fire Protection Council, the Tower Days Committee, the Spring Lake Park School Board and the Coon Creek Watershed District Citizens Advisory Commission.

Additionally, she is paying close attention to changes in motion at what was Unity Hospital and is now Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus.

She does not want the North Suburban Hospital District to dissolve and wants Unity to remain a community hospital and not become “a drug abuse destination,” Goodboe-Bischoff said. Allina Health has announced its intention to make Unity a mental health hub in the north metro.

“I hope I can make a difference,” Goodboe-Bischoff said.

Elected to serve a four-year term extending through 2020, Goodboe-Bischoff has a goal of increasing resident involvement and transparency.

“Information coming out of City Hall is extremely limited,” she said.

Goodboe-Bisschoff proposes having a suggestion box in City Hall and inviting residents to speak at City Council meetings without the intimidation of stepping up to the podium; she suggests passing a microphone around to allow dialogue.

“If you don’t put your views out there, nothing’s going to happen,” Goodboe-Bisschoff said.

In the next four years, she also hopes to help bring in more businesses – “the right businesses” – and find solutions to flooding throughout the city.

A challenge for the city is keeping residents’ taxes low with a large number of exempt properties in the city, and Goodboe-Bisschoff said she will do her best to address that challenge.

Council Member Delfs

Delfs shares Goodboe-Bisschoff’s concern about managing taxes with such a large amount of exempt properties. Brad Delfs takes the oath of office before assuming his seat on the Spring Lake Park City Council Jan. 3. Photo by Olivia Alveshere

As a council member, he wants to ensure development goes forward in a way that benefits residents, he said, noting in particular the senior housing complex coming to the old Goony Golf site and a future project the city anticipates Rubicon Development will bring forward regarding recently cleared land next to Central Park Liquor along Highway 65.

Delfs did run for City Council Nov. 8, but lost to Nelson and Goodboe-Bisschoff. He was council’s unanimous choice to serve out the remainder of Mason’s term, through 2018, following an appointment process that inspired six resident applications.

“In some ways, I think I almost feel more honored and humbled by being appointed than if I would have won the election,” Delfs said. “I was under the scrutiny of the existing council members.”

Delfs’ wife, Kelly, serves on the Spring Lake Park School Board and has for 25 years next month. She also was first appointed to the position.

Delfs met his wife when she visited her grandparents in North Dakota near his family’s farm.

“I was a North Dakota farm boy – proud of it,” he said.

Delfs graduated from North Dakota State College of Science where he studied electronics technology.

“In the late ’70s, that was the hot place to be,” he said. “Computers were really coming of age then, and that’s where the jobs were.”

He took his first job in information technology in the Twin Cities and has remained in the industry since that time. Today he works as a manager at Optum.

He and his wife moved to Blaine, within the Spring Lake Park School District, in 1980. They bought their current home in Spring Lake Park in 1997.

The Delfs’ house was a busy one with four children: Bill, Amy, Kerry and Byron, all now grown.

Delfs was a Cub and Boy Scout leader when his oldest son was involved. He went on to coach with the Spring Lake Park Parks and Recreation Department for many years, opting to join the Parks and Recreation Commission more than a decade ago to help “drive” programming, he said.

“I really wanted to be a part of supporting and building those programs within Spring Lake Park,” Delfs said.

Joining the council felt like a natural next step for Delfs to continue being involved in the city, he said.

Appointed as a liaison to the Planning Commission and Spring Lake Park-Blaine Fire Department, Delfs will miss working with the Parks and Recreation Commission, but he is eager for the learning opportunities interacting with the Planning Commission will present, he said.

“That’ll be good exposure for me,” Delfs said.

In his spare time, Delfs spends time with his family, including his 4-year-old granddaughter and 1-year-old grandson.

“They’re growing so, so fast,” he said.

The Delfs family owns a cabin near Grey Eagle, Minnesota, where they spend lots of time fishing, boating and barbecuing, he said.

Delfs also enjoys trap and skeet shooting and pheasant hunting.

[email protected]