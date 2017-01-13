Anoka grad Taylor Chell ready for year 2 with Gophers softball

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Taylor Chell, a 2015 Anoka High School graduate, is ready for a bigger role for the University of Minnesota softball team after all three outfielders graduated. (University of Minnesota Athletics)

Taylor Chell didn’t go far to continue her softball career. But in some respects, she’s living in a completely different world.

Chell grew up in Nowthen, which has a population of less than 5,000 people. She attended Anoka High School and graduated in 2015. A standout softball player, Chell was given the opportunity to continue her playing career at the University of Minnesota.

Now a sophomore entering the 2017 season, she has become acclimated with living in Minneapolis.

“I love it,” Chell said. “It gives you a sense of home, but I’m from a small town. Being in the country, it’s quiet and there’s corn and cows. Moving to the cities, there’s sirens and car alarms. But I absolutely love where our stadium is located. I love where I live. Dinkytown gives you a lot of different opportunities to get something to eat and shop and study. I love being able to play in the state I grew up in.” Chell played in 14 games last year as Minnesota went 43-14 with a Big Ten Tournament championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. (University of Minnesota Athletics)

Going from high school to Division I softball was also an adjustment, even for one of the top high school players in the state.

Chell’s high school accolades included being a four-time varsity letterwinner, a four-time Northwest Suburban all-conference selection, an all-state selection in 2015 and a Minnesota Ms. Softball finalist.

She played in 14 games last season as a true freshman for the Gophers and started five as an outfielder.

“It was definitely eye-opening to have 18 women who are just like you, devoted, strong and just loving the game of softball,” Chell said. “That was something totally different for me. It gives the team a chance when you’re all talented and it pushes your teammates to do better. We’re competing for the spots and competing to get each other better with one goal in mind.”

Minnesota went 43-14 last year with a Big Ten Tournament championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament Regional Championship round.

Chell had six at bats during the season with two hits and three runs scored. Her first at bat was a statement, as Chell sent a two-run shot over the fence.

“I kind of went blank,” she recalled. “I didn’t understand what was going on, but I realized it when I looked at my teammates. I think they were more excited than I was.” Chell brings a big bat to the lineup for the Gophers, hitting a home run in her first career at bat last season as a freshman. (University of Minnesota Athletics)

Chell looks to play a bigger role for the team this season. Minnesota graduated all three starters in the outfield, leaving an opportunity for Chell in right field.

“If I keep working at this pace, I definitely have a shot and that’s what I’m hoping for,” she said. “But at the end of the day, it’s about the team and what I can do to contribute to the team.”

The 2017 season is right around the corner as the Gophers take a trip to Austin, Texas, for the Texas Tournament beginning Feb. 10. Minnesota has eclipsed the 40-win mark the last three years along with a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The expectations haven’t lessened one bit.

“Expectations are to finish better than last year,” Chell said. “I think we have the missing pieces that we didn’t have last year and we’re starting to put it together. We’re getting new key players to fill spots where we need them to. We’re really excited.”

