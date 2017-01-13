Anoka-Hennepin superintendent contract approved

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

The Anoka-Hennepin School Board unanimously approved a new three-year contract with Superintendent David Law Jan. 9. David Law

The new contract begins July 1, 2017, and extends through June 30, 2020.

In the first year of the contract, Law’s salary will be $194,000, a 7.8 percent bump from earnings set in 2014. Each subsequent year, Law has the opportunity for a 2 percent increase following a satisfactory performance review from the School Board.

In addition to the base salary, an additional 15 percent, or $29,100 in the first year of the contract, may be granted as performance incentive pay, according to the contract.

Unchanged are the 30 vacation days the superintendent accrues annually. Eleven paid holidays are recognized in the contract, and he will accrue 15 sick days each year (down from 18).

The superintendent has the option to sell back up to 10 unused vacation days and 10 sick days annually.

The district will contribute up to $7,500 annually – a 50 percent increase over the previous contract – as a match towards Anoka-Hennepin’s tax-sheltered annuity plan.

Most other language in the contract remains unchanged from 2014.

“We really do appreciate your service to Anoka-Hennepin and look forward to another three years,” Board Chairperson Tom Heidemann said to Law after the board approved the contract Monday.

“It’s an honor to work here, and I really appreciate your vote of confidence,” Law said. “I think we have great things ahead of us.”

