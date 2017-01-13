Banfill-Locke announces reading series

Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts hosts a reading series the second Friday of each month, and the reading begins at 7:30 p.m.

First up in 2017 are authors Chris Santiago and Faith Sullivan, reading Jan. 13. On Feb. 10, Bao Phi and Elizabeth Weir will read. March 10 brings in Sun Yung Shin and Michael Kleber-Diggs. Authors Julie Schumacher and Mary Lee-Yang will read April 14, and Patricia Kirkpatrick and May Losure will do so May 12. Rounding out the first half of the year are authors Diego Vazquez Jr. and the NorthWords Writers June 9.

The BLCA reading series is provided through a partnership with Anoka County Library, funded with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.

About the January authors

Santiago, born and raised in the Twin Cities, a first-generation Filipino American, teaches at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. His first book, “Tula,” won the fifth annual Lindquist & Vennum Prize for Poetry from Milkweed Editions and was published in 2016. Chris Santiago

Competition judge A. Van Jordan called Santiago’s manuscript, “Tula,” “a hypnotic blend of languages and land.”

Santiago has published poems, short stories and critical essays in FIELD, Pleiades, the Asian American Literary Review, and elsewhere. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Southern California and has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize.

Santiago said that he is fascinated by the mystique of language. “When I hear someone speak Tagalog, I recognize it immediately but don’t know what they’re saying,” he said in a press release from Milkweed. “This feeling of being outside the language, but having it also be a kind of homeland is where ‘Tula’ began.” Faith Sullivan

Faith Sullivan is the author of eight novels, including “Gardenias,” “The Cape Ann,” “What a Woman Must Do” and, most recently, “Good Night, Mr. Wodehouse.” A “demon gardener, flea marketer and feeder of birds,” she is also an indefatigable champion of literary culture and her fellow writers and has visited with hundreds of book clubs. Born and raised in southern Minnesota, she spent 20-some years in New York and Los Angeles, but now lives in Minneapolis with her husband, Dan.

About the curators

The reading series was curated for a second year by Margaret Hasse and Clarence White.

Hasse began writing poetry when she was a child in South Dakota. She was educated at Stanford University and the University of Minnesota. Her latest of five books of poetry, “Between Us,” was released in 2016. She is a recipient of grants and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, McKnight Foundation through the Loft Literary Center, Minnesota State Arts Board and Jerome Foundation. Hasse leads poetry workshops, mentors writers, edits manuscripts, emcees the Banfill-Locke poetry reading series and welcomes opportunities to read, perform and make presentations about her poetry, as well as to support and collaborate with artists and arts organizations.

White is the past author of the weekly arts and culture column “This Week in Saint Paul” for the Saint Paul Almanac and is an editor for Almanac’s annual literary publication. He is a writer, poet and literary performer whose recent work includes being a selected artist in “superusted: The 4th Midwest Biennial” at The Soap Factory. His piece “Smart Enough for Ford” appears in the anthology “Blues Vision: African American Writing from Minnesota.” His story “The Boy Who Did Not Like Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches” was a mnArtists miniStories 2008 finalist. He has been both curator and a curated artist in the “Art on Foot” series at Silverwood Park in St. Anthony. He was also a 2011-2012 Givens Foundation Emerging Writers Retreat Fellow. He lives in Saint Paul.

Art center location and hours

Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts is located at 6666 East River Road in Fridley. Art center hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no admission fee. Free parking is also available. For more information, email [email protected], or call 763-574-1850.