Blaine girls hockey team back on track

After two consecutive losses in mid-December, Blaine has won four straight games entering the week of Jan. 9. (Photos by Sam Herder)

The Blaine girls hockey team didn’t necessarily need a wake-up call. But after two consecutive losses in mid-December, the team realized it would need to play better in order to reach its ultimate goals.

Blaine was off to a dominating 8-0 start in which the Bengals outscored opponents 67-3. But they suffered a disappointing 4-3 loss at Anoka on Dec. 17 followed by a 2-1 overtime loss three days later to No. 6 Elk River/Zimmerman.

The Bengals responded by winning four straight after a 5-1 win on Jan. 7 against Proctor/Hermantown, the No. 5 team in Class A.

“I don’t think you need a wakeup call if you’re a mentally tough team,” Blaine head coach Steve Guider said. “We talked and we were really off-focused against Anoka. Give them credit, they beat us. But we did not play well in all areas. We’re looking forward to playing them again. And against Elk River, we outshot them by a few. We had some great chances, we just have to finish those against the higher-quality teams.” Emily Brown has added eight goals and 20 assists for the Bengals.

The Bengals defeated Orono 7-0, Bismarck 8-0 and Hopkins 4-2 in the Blaine Tournament from Dec. 28-30 before their win against Proctor/Hermantown.

“We’ve been playing well,” Guider said. “We have great energy. I think our puck movement has been very good. Right now our compete level is really high. I’d like to see us finish games a little better in games. In crunch time, you really need some of those goals.”

Depth continues to be the key for Blaine, ranked No. 6 in the Class AA polls on Jan. 4. The Bengals have two players in the 30s for points, four in the 20s and four more in double-digit points.

Jaela O’Brien and Morgan Cin have both played in 13 games at goalie, and both have save percentages greater than .900.

“The advantage that we have over a lot of teams right now is we have three lines that can play,” Guider said. “Our third line is contributing some goals here and there, but they are such relentless board checkers that against Hopkins we had our third against their first quite a bit of the game. Our third line shut them down. That’s a big advantage that we have.” Morgan Cin deflects a shot attempt against Proctor/Hermantown on Jan. 7. Cin has a save percentage of .902 as Blaine holds a 12-2 record as of Jan. 9.

While the third line might be the unsung heroes, there’s no doubt Blaine’s first line is one of the more feared in the state. Made up of one Division I signee and two Division I commits, the unit has combined for 101 points through the first 14 games.

Junior Gabby Rosenthal has 14 goals and 23 assists, sophomore Ramsey Parent adds 19 goals and 16 assists and senior Paige Beebe has tallied 11 goals and 18 assists.

“We talked and they just need the mindset that no one can stop them,” Guider said. “They are working very hard and competing very hard and getting some good looks. But our shot selection needs to improve. We just need to be a little bit more relaxed when it comes to those scoring opportunities.”

The Bengals have 10 games remaining, beginning at home against Centennial on Jan. 14.

