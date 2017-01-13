Coon Rapids City Council organizes for 2017

Four council members were sworn in at Coon Rapids City Council’s organizational meeting for 2017 Jan. 3. Anoka County District Court Judge Tammi Fredrickson (right) gives the oath of office Jan. 3 to Council Member Jennifer Geisler (left), who was first appointed to fill a vacancy in Ward 4 in the spring of 2015, then was elected to a four-year term on the Coon Rapids City Council at the November 2016 general election. Photo by Peter Bodley

Oaths of office were given by Anoka County District Court Judge Tammi Fredrickson to Brad Greskowiak, Bill Kiecker, Jennifer Geisler and Steve Wells.

Greskowiak in Ward 1 and Kiecker in Ward 2 are newcomers to the council, replacing longtime Council Members Denise Klint and Ron Manning, respectively, who chose not to seek re-election in November.

Geisler was appointed to the council in the spring of 2015 to fill the vacant Ward 4 seat left when Jerry Koch was elected mayor at the 2014 general election and she was elected to a four-year term at the November 2016 election, while Wells was unopposed for a second term as council member-at-large.

The new council made a series of appointments for the year, which were discussed at a work session that preceded the organizational meeting.

-Anoka County Joint Law Enforcement Council: Wells and Police Chief Brad Wise with Council Member Brad Johnson as alternate.

-Anoka-Hennepin Community Education Advisory Council: Council Member Wade Demmer with Greskowiak as alternate.

-Local Government Information Systems: City Manager Matt Stemwedel with Information Technology Manager Dave Sack and Geisler as alternates.

-Minnesota Metro North Tourism (TC Gateway): Koch and Stemwedel.

-Schwan’s Super Rink Joint Board: Wells and Public Works Director Tim Himmer with Kiecker as alternate.

-Anoka County Fire Protection Council: Johnson with Wells as alternate.

-Coon Rapids Fire Relief Association: Geisler, Fire Chief John Piper and Manager of Accounting Fran Hanson. Council Member Steve Wells (left), who was unopposed for a second four-year term as council member at-large, receives the oath of office from Anoka County District Court Judge Tammi Fredrickson at the Coon Rapids City Council’s 2017 organizational meeting Jan. 3. Photo by Peter Bodley

-North Metro Mayors’ Association: Koch and Stemwedel.

According to Stemwedel, no appointments are made to be the city’s representatives to the League of Minnesota Cities and Metro Cities organizations because all council members can attend those meetings and conferences if they are interested as well as sign up for ongoing committees.

“Anyone can jump in if they like,” Stemwedel said.

Involvement in the League of Minnesota Cities and Metro Cities is all about “building contacts and networking with other cities,” Koch said.

There are also opportunities to apply for various Metropolitan Council committees, Stemwedel said.

Geisler currently serves on the Metropolitan Council’s Land Use Advisory Committee.