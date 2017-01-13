Financial Statements – CITY OF ANDOVER

Budget Summary

The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2017 budget information concerning the City of Andover to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minn. Stat. Sec. 471.6965. This is not the complete city budget, the complete budget may be examined at the City of Andover Finance Department, Andover City Hall, 1685 Crosstown Blvd. NW, Andover, MN 55304. The City Council adopted this budget on December 6, 2016.

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

January 13, 2017

642611

