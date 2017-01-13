Financial Statements – CITY OF BLAINE, MN

2017 GENERAL FUND BUDGET SUMMARY STATEMENT

The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2017 General Fund budget information concerning the City of Blaine to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minn. Stat. Sec. 471.6965. This budget is not complete: the complete budget may be examined at City Hall, 10801 Town Square Drive, Blaine, MN. The City Council approved this budget on December 15, 2016.

January 13, 2017

