Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF SPRING LAKE PARK

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Spring Lake Park Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, January 23, 2017 at 7:00pm, or soon thereafter, to consider the following:

Property Owner:

Spring Lake Park Schools

Applicant:

Spring Lake Park Schools

Location: 1100 81st Ave. NE (PID # 01-30-24-32-0001). Lot 11 Auditor Subdivision No 152, excluding road, subject to easement of record.

Petition: The applicant is seeking a conditional use permit to construct a new addition to the building to provide additional classrooms for Spring Lake Park High School.

The public hearing will be held at Spring Lake Park City Hall, 1301 81st Avenue NE, Spring Lake Park, MN. Interested individuals or organizations are encouraged to submit written comments prior to the hearing. All interested parties will be heard.

Daniel R. Buchholtz

Administrator, Clerk/Treasurer

Published in the

Blaine/Spring Lake Park Life

January 13, 2017

641774