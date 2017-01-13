Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF SALE

On 12/14/16 A Hyundai Sonata Plate# TX) BHR8644, VIN is unreadable , was impounded from Gentry Townhomes. Vehicle is being held at Froviks Towing: 1880 Radisson Rd, Blaine, MN.

Note: Failure of owner or lien holders to exercise their right to claim their vehicle within the appropriate time, constitutes a waiver by them of all rights, title, and interest in the vehicle.

The vehicle will be auctioned off at 11:30 am on January 28th, 2017.

Published in the

Blaine/Spring Lake Park Life

January 13, 20, 27, 2017

