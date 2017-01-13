Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

Mortgagor:

Nick Lindsey, a single man

Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Central Bank, a Minnesota Banking Corporation

Dated: 10/06/2009

Recorded: 10/13/2009

Anoka County Recorder Document No. 2010758.011

Assigned To: U.S. Bank National Association

Dated: 12/05/2012

Recorded: 03/27/2013

Anoka County Recorder Document No. 2054162.001

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage ID No: 1003581-2222001991-1

Lender or Broker: Central Bank, a Minnesota Banking Corporation

Servicer:

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgage Originator: Central Bank, a Minnesota Banking Corporation

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 1, Block 7, Birch View Acres, Anoka County, Minnesota.

This is Abstract Property.

TAX PARCEL NO.:

08-32-23-11-0003

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

17125 DAVENPORT ST NE

HAM LAKE, MN 55304

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Anoka

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $122,244.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:

$114,852.98

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

June 6, 2016, 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is December 6, 2016 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: April 1, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB LAW, PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

651-228-1753 (fax)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

17908-16-00109-1

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

April 15, 22, 29,

May 6, 13, 20, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to December 12, 2016, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, MN in said County and State.

Dated: November 3,2016

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to January 23, 2017, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, MN in said County and State.

Dated: November 29, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to February 27, 2017, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, MN in said County and State.

Dated: January 6,2017

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

