Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 02-PR-16-719

Estate of

WAYNE RAYMOND HANSON

Decedent

Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Sandra K. Hanson whose address is 16007 Guadelcanal Street N.E., Ham Lake, MN 55304 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: December 28, 2016

By: /s/ Karol Bennett

Registrar

By: /s/ Lori Meyer

Court Administrator

Pro Se

Sandra K. Hanson

16007 Guadelcanal Street NE

Ham Lake, MN 55304

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

January 13, 20, 2017

641538