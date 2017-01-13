Public Notices – PUBLIC NOTICE

Let it be known, that Dinosaur Networks, Inc. is currently in the process of dissolving. On November 23rd, Dinosaur Networks, Inc. filed its intent to dissolve with the Minnesota Secretary of State. If any creditors or claimants believe they are entitled to claims against Dinosaur Networks, Inc., please send any written claims to: 150 South Fifth Street, Suite 3100, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55402. All claims must be received by the later of ninety (90) days after the date of first publication of this notice, or ninety (90) days after the date on which written notice was provided to a creditor of claimant.

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

January 13, 20, 27,

February 3, 2017

641587