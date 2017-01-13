Ramsey approves police, public works contracts

The Ramsey City Council Dec. 13 approved new contracts for the police and public works unions.

The new contract covers the period of Jan. 1, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2018. For the Police Department, this union contract covers the officers and the sergeants.

For 2017, these employees will receive a 2 percent cost of living wage increase. Nonunion employees are also receiving the same 2 percent cost of living increase in 2017.

Effective Jan. 1, 2018, the city’s union employees will receive a 2.5 percent raise, and on July 1, 2018, their pay will be increased another 0.5 percent.

Police field training officers already received additional compensation. Under the new contract, they will receive an additional $3 per hour when they are training new officers. This is a 50-cent per hour raise from the last contract.

Patrol officers who pass milestones for years of service already get “longevity pay” increases. This new contract gives that benefit to the police sergeants as well, starting in 2018. The first milestone is after the officer or sergeant has worked for the Ramsey Police Department for five years. At this point, these patrol officers get a 2 percent increase and the sergeants get a 1 percent increase. The last milestone in this “longevity pay” compensation area is Year 16 for officers and that is an 8 percent increase and Year 12 for sergeants and that is a 3 percent increase.

The city’s health insurance premiums are the same for the union and nonunion employees. The city’s 2017 monthly contributions are $723.50 for employee only plans, $871.60 for the employee plus children plan, $907.30 for the employee and spouse plan and $1,116.90 for the family plan. The contribution amounts in 2018 will increase by $53.42 for the employee plan, $64.04 for the employee and children plan, $67.26 for the employee and spouse plan and $83.24 for the family plan.

The public works and police union employees will be getting a new dental plan in 2018. The city anticipates the cost of a single dental plan will be $34.22 per month.

Patrol officers have the option of sell holiday hours back to the city of Ramsey if they do not use this time. The old contract had no cap on the number of hours the officer could sell back to the city. The new contract put a 54-hour cap in place for this holiday buy-back hours program.

Seasonal employees are handy for public works departments when there are more things to do in the warmer weather months, including maintaining city parks and streets. The old contract allowed the city to hire these seasonal workers for up to six months each year. The new contract extends this time period to seven months. Human Resources Director Colleen Lasher said this will accommodate the full watermain flushing period “without bumping up against the time limits.”

