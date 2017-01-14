Blaine Council adopts new fees

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

The Blaine City Council Jan. 5 adopted new fees for 2017.

Fee changes cover a variety topics, from solar panels to squad car video requests.

Anyone wanting to install a solar panel system must get a permit from the city and pay the fee. Building permit costs range depending on the value of the project. Commercial property owners would have to pay this fee in addition to a plan review fee and the state surcharge. Residential property owners would also have to pay the state surcharge plus an additional $100 to the city for installing solar panels.

Planning and Community Development Director Bryan Schafer said the city does not evaluate electric use, but only how the panels are set up on the property.

“We’re following the model of what other communities have done,” Schafer said.

A residential property owner getting a septic tank replaced must now pay $80 for each tank in addition to the state surcharge.

There have been changes made that put in minimum fee amounts for utility work, including $60 for plumbing projects and $120 for individual airport hangar underground utility work.

The water access charges that are paid when someone hooks up to city water for the first time will be increasing from $1,696 to $1,730 for a residential property. The per acre commercial WAC fee is increasing from $4,284 to $4,370.

A commercial kennel license now costs $90. It was $70.

The cost of a special events license is doubling from $50 to $100.

Businesses that sell tobacco products will pay a minimum $250 per year when including the license and the background check. This is the same as before. However, a business could get a $100 discount if they show the city they have machines that quickly confirms the person is 18 years old and that they have a written employee policy about not selling tobacco products to minors.

If an inspector needs to respond to a property outside business hours, there are new fees for this. A minimum two-hour charge would be applied and the hourly rates would be $57 for times outside normal business hours and $76 per hour for designated city holidays.

Residents with the highest 96-gallon service for their garbage collection will be paying more. The rate is increasing from $54 to $57 per billing quarter. The senior citizen rate is also increasing from $27 to $28.50 per quarter. There are no changes for the other categories.

The monthly sewer bill for residential properties will increase from $16 to $17. The rate is the same for commercial properties that use up to 5,833 gallons in a month. For commercial properties that have higher monthly sewer usage than this, the rate for every 1,000 gallons used is increasing from $2.74 to $2.91.

Blaine is increasing its fee from $25 to $35 per DVD for all squad car video requests. Lt. Dan Pelkey said the Blaine Police Department is getting new high definition cameras in its squad cars.

