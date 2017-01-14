Breyen joins Nowthen City Council

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

Dan Breyen, along with Mayor Jeff Pilon and Council Member Mary Rainville, took oaths of office to serve the Nowthen City Council at a special ceremony Jan. 3 at Nowthen Alliance Church. Dan Breyen

Breyen is a newcomer to the council, elected in November, along with Rainville to fill the two at-large seats on the ballot. Former Council Member Jim Scheffler was unseated in that race.

Breyen, 46, was raised in Nowthen and has lived most of his life in the northwestern Anoka County community, except for eight years when he and his wife lived in Maple Grove.

They now live on a portion of his family’s century farm. The Breyens have two teenaged boys. He works in software support.

Active with the Senate District 31 Republicans, Breyen was encouraged to run for the Nowthen Council by Oak Grove Mayor Mark Korin.

“I was always that guy who said, ‘tell me who to vote for,’” Breyen said.

Now he is that guy.

“I like to know what’s going on with government and how they are spending my money,” Breyen said.

After spending the summer and the fall attending council workshops and meetings, Breyen said it’s nice to move into the more comfortable chairs at the front of the room instead of the hard plastic ones provided for the audience.

His first official meeting, a workshop on Thursday, Jan. 5, was a chilly one as the council debated fixes needed for City Hall’s HVAC system.

While campaigning, Breyen said he heard similar things from his Nowthen neighbors: Access to high speed internet is a big deal for many living in Nowthen.

Breyen is fortunate enough to have high speed internet at his home, but many others are not.

“They’re relying on cell phones,” Breyen said.

With more and more people working from home and technology requirements for students ever-increasing, that internet service is important.

Breyen describes himself as “fiscally responsible” and is committed to finding ways to make government more efficient.

“If there’s a way to do something for less money, we need to look at that,” he said.

He also plans to uphold the tenets of country living while serving on the council, adding that is the reason why many people choose live in Nowthen.

“A lot of people who move out here want to be left to themselves,” Breyen said. “They want to enjoy their animals, their toys, have their big lots. They don’t want the hustle and the bustle.”

