SLP creates rules for park naming

Tasked with naming parks, park facilities and other public places, the Spring Lake Park Parks and Recreation Commission wondered how it might memorialize two prominent figures in the city who died last year – Wesley Cox, the city’s first police chief, and Jeanne Mason, a nine-term City Council member, the first woman to serve on the council. The Spring Lake Park City Council unanimously approved a new park and facilities naming policy Jan. 3. File photo

Attempting to consult policy, the commission discovered there was no policy for naming and renaming parks, park facilities and public places.

So, the commission drafted one.

The Spring Lake Park City Council unanimously approved the policy Jan. 3.

“The commission felt very strongly against renaming parks once the parks have been named and would prefer to have public facilities named as memorials,” Parks and Recreation Director Marian Rygwall wrote in a memorandum to the council.

The policy states that parks and facilities must not be renamed unless the name becomes irrelevant, the park or public space is significantly transformed or redeveloped or an individual or organization contributes a significant portion of the cost of renovating a park or other public place.

Currently, all parks are named after the land they sit on – either a dominant feature, nearby street or the shape of the park, according to Rygwall. Triangle Park is also called John Conde Park after a longtime council member and Kraus-Hartig VFW post commander.

After donations from individuals and families, many park benches have been named to honor certain individuals and families, according to Rygwall. Futhermore, with many contributions to Lakeside Lions Park, the Spring Lake Park Lions named a shelter there Grandparents Shelter.

Criteria for naming future parks, facilities and public places is listed in the new policy, and guidelines are included if the commission is considering naming public land or a facility after an individual or a group.

Rygwall said it is possible the commission will consider memorializing Cox and Mason by naming facilities in their memory down the road, but it won’t be imminent.

Rygwall does not foresee any new facilities that will require names in the next year, she said.

The council has the final say in naming all parks, facilities and other public places.

Council Member Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff requested that the 1965 tornado that ripped through Spring Lake Park influence the naming of a new park structure in the future. She said she was displeased the city did nothing to recognize the 50th anniversary of the tornado.

“Something this major should be relayed to the citizens of the village,” Goodboe-Bisschoff said.

