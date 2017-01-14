UnionHerald Looking Back for Jan. 13

New belt line between Anoka and Inver Grove

An unincorporated belt line company has been organized with a capitilization of $100,000, to construct and operate a belt line which will run from Anoka to Inver Grove and thus carry freight around the twin cities. The three members of the company are the Great Northern, Northern Pacific and Burlington roads.

– 100 years ago, Jan. 10, 1917

Anoka Union

Rum river bridge open

Five days ahead of schedule the Rum river bridge was opened to traffic Saturday with Mayor R.B. Ehlen; City Manager Rudolph Johnson and Chief of Police Roland Castle leading the parade of cars coming into town from the west end. Others in the parade included the Anoka Fire department truck, city commissioners, and members of the Anoka Chamber of Commerce.

– 75 years ago, Jan. 14, 1942

Anoka Herald

Site selected for junior high in Champlin

The new junior high school which will be built in Hennepin County by Anoka-Hennepin School District 11 for partial use by Sept. 1967, will be located on a site on the west side of 109th avenue N., in Champlin Township, just west of the intersection of West River Road and 109th.

– 50 years ago, Jan. 13, 1967

Anoka County Union

Chris McCartney remembered

Chris McCartney is remembered as an outstanding student and athlete, and a caring teacher and leader. McCartney, 26, born and raised in Coon Rapids, was among three people killed in a plane crash at Steamboat Springs, Colo., early Saturday evening. He was in a party of Minnesotans returning from a ski trip in the Colorado mountains.

– 25 years ago, Jan. 10, 1992

Coon Rapids Herald

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.