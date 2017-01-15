Anoka County housing, rail authorities organize for 2017

Anoka County Commissioners Scott Schulte and Matt Look were re-elected chairpersons of the Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority and Anoka County Regional Rail Authority, respectively, Jan. 3.

Organizational meetings for 2017 of the two authorities, which both comprise the seven members of the Anoka County Board, followed the board’s regular meeting.

On being re-elected chairperson by unanimous vote, Schulte said he appreciated the trust of his fellow members.

“I won’t let you down” he said.

Commissioner Robyn West was re-elected vice chairperson, and Commissioner Mike Gamache will again serve as secretary/treasurer and chairperson pro tem, meaning he will chair HRA meetings in the event of Schulte’s absence.

Schulte, West, Look and Gamache will serve on the HRA Management Committee.

Karen Skepper, county community and government relations director, was appointed HRA executive director.

While the HRA has countywide programs like Open to Business and Economic Gardening, its property tax levy is spread to only the 12 communities that are eligible for individual project-specific funds from HRA: Centerville, Columbia Heights, Columbus, Ham Lake, Hilltop, Lexington, Linwood Township, Nowthen, Oak Grove, Ramsey, Spring Lake Park and St. Francis.

Other cities in the county have their own HRA, which levy a tax in the individual city, but while Ramsey and Columbia Heights have their own city HRA they have chosen to be part of the county HRA as well, according to Skepper.

In addition to unanimously re-electing Look as its chairperson, the rail authority re-elected Schulte as vice chairperson, Commissioner Jim Kordiak as secretary and West as treasurer.

Look, Schulte, West and Commissioner Rhonda Sivarajah were named members of the rail authority Management Committee, while Dee Guthman, deputy county administrator, was appointed executive director.

The authority also appointed Schulte, with Sivarajah as alternate, to be its representative to the Northstar Corridor Development Authority; Look is Anoka County Board’s representative to group.

But that is only through March 31 because that’s when the joint powers agreement encompassing some 30 counties, cities and townships that created the Northstar Corridor Development Authority for the construction and implementation of the Northstar Commuter Rail line to and Minneapolis and Big Lake is scheduled to be dissolved.

The Northstar Corridor Development Authority voted Dec. 1, 2016, to end the joint powers agreement because it is no longer needed and the authority had only been meeting only once or twice a year recently, according to a letter sent to participating members by Leigh Lenzmeier of Sherburne County, who serves as the group’s chairperson.

Metro Transit operates the commuter rail line, which has stations in Big Lake, Elk River, Ramsey, Anoka, Coon Rapids, Fridley and Minneapolis.