Blaine has interest in redeveloping old gas station property on University

The city of Blaine may purchase a closed gas station so it can demolish the vacant building and market the property for redevelopment. The Go For It Gas station has been closed since June 2014. At a time when this area of Blaine is seeing more projects, the city has interest in purchasing this property if it can agree on a price with the property owner. Photo by Eric Hagen

The Blaine City Council during its Jan. 5 workshop meeting authorized Economic Development Coordinator Erik Thorvig to continue negotiations with the owner of the property at 10501 University Ave. NE, which is located on the northeast corner of University and 105th avenues.

According to Thorvig, the Go For It Gas station hasn’t been in operation since June 2014. The building was originally constructed in 1961.

The property has received several code violations for illegal dumping, signs and tall grass since the business closed two-and-a-half years ago, Thorvig added.

SSP, Inc. is the current owner and bought the 0.63-acre property for $230,000 in May 2000, according to Anoka County’s property tax records. There are no delinquent taxes for this property.

Thorvig told the council that the property was originally listed in 2015 for $250,000 and was recently re-listed with a different broker for $350,000. The 2017 Anoka County assessor’s value is $239,800.

The Blaine Economic Development Authority, which just includes the mayor and the six council members, would vote on any sale price and a purchase agreement that spells out the obligations of each party before this becomes official.

But in general, the council raised no objections to city staff spending more time negotiating with the property owner’s broker.

This is coming at a time when many investments have been made along the University Avenue corridor, which serves as the border between western Blaine and eastern Coon Rapids. Examples include the reconstruction of University Avenue, renovation of Oak Park Plaza, new Anoka County Community Action Program townhomes under construction and a building addition at University Avenue Elementary School.

“Tear it out and put in plain grass and we’re ahead of the game,” Council Member Dave Clark commented during the workshop meeting.

The fuel tanks are still underground and these would have to be removed along with the above-ground fuel pumps, canopy and the 1,800-square-foot building.

Council Member Wes Hovland’s main concern is that the city is prepared for the possibility of soil contamination because of the property’s long-term use for a gas station.

“What type of cleanup could we be facing if we do make this purchase?” Hovland asked. “Is there any testing that would be done just to make sure we don’t have buried tires, oil cans or whatever?”

Thorvig said the city has already obtained a lot of records from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency that show issues have been taken care of in the past. He said the city would ask the current property owner to remove the fuel tanks and provide a letter from the MPCA to show that are no leaks. But he said should any issue arise, the MPCA has a grant program that covers most of the clean-up costs for any closed gas station properties.

Thorvig told the council this property is small at 0.63 acres, but could be used for a coffee shop, a sandwich shop, or other office or retail uses. When Thorvig worked for the city of Anoka, Caribou Coffee built a new stand-alone location with a drive-thru lane on the corner of Main and Ferry streets on a 0.43 acre site.

“There are uses that would fit on that type of site,” he said.

