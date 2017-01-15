Ramsey considers river for water supply

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

At some point, the city of Ramsey may have to draw its water from the Mississippi River and not just wells. The Ramsey City Council approved a draft water use plan that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Metropolitan Council are now reviewing. The plan considers the potential that Ramsey will have to draw water from the Mississippi River if its groundwater supply becomes insufficient. Photo by Eric Hagen

Ramsey just hopes it has partners to help pay for a new water treatment plant at that time.

Nothing is imminent, but as part of the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan update required by the Metropolitan Council, the Ramsey’s long-term water use plan is one of the many checklist items the city needs to review.

At its Dec. 13 meeting, the Ramsey City Council approved a draft water supply plan that includes a water treatment plan drawing and treating water from the Mississippi River as one option for future water use.

“At some point the groundwater is going to disapear. We’re already in discussion with neighboring communities about ways to deal with that which might mean drawing water off the Mississippi or some other water source. The study showed there would be considerable expense with that,” said Planning Commission Chairperson Randy Bauer at a Dec. 1 meeting in which the commission recommended approval of the plan.

The City Council was also supportive of this draft plan at its Dec. 13 meeting. Its approval sends this copy to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Metropolitan Council for review.

The Mississippi River has been the sole-source of water for the city of Minneapolis for over 125 years. The communities of Columbia Heights and Hilltop get their water from Minneapolis’ treatment plant, which is based in Fridley. The city of St. Paul also gets its water from the river.

Between May and September of 2007, Ramsey placed a temporary water treatment plant in Mississippi West Regional Park to see if this would be a feasible alternative for Ramsey.

“We determined it was feasible to treat water out of the Mississippi River, but when we brought that to council with the price tag, they got sticker shock,” Leonard Lintonsaid.

The most recent city estimate from 2012 is this river water treatment plant could cost about $36.5 million. The proposed location would be near Fire Station No. 1 off Armstrong Boulevard and north of Bunker Lake Boulevard. A pipe would have to be installed to the river, according to City Engineer Bruce Westby.

Ramsey over the years has discussed water supply options with staff from neighboring cities, but they indicated they have an adequate water supply system and are not interested in partnering with Ramsey. Westby said that this winter, Ramsey plans to contact city staff in Andover, Anoka, Dayton, Elk River and Nowthen to again inquire if any are interested in partnering with Ramsey on a regional surface water supply system.

Ramsey makes it clear in its draft water supply plan, which will be reviewed by the DNR and Met Council, that Ramsey will need regional partners including other cities and the Met Council if this project is to ever move forward.

During a council workshop earlier in 2015 in which Republican state representatives Peggy Scott and Abigail Whelan gave updates on the session and the city mentioned this issue, Scott asked the council how much pressure are they getting from the state to get this done.

Mayor Sarah Strommen replied that the pressure was greater when the future housing projections were higher, but she said it is important for Ramsey to be prepared so it would not be planning during a crisis.

But in the meantime, Westby said general indications from the DNR are that the city could drill additional groundwater wells if they are properly placed to not interfere with other well fields or surface water aquifers. The city may complete a well siting study later this year to determine where the next well may be located.

The 2017-2026 Capital Improvement Plan the council approved Dec. 13 budgets for a new well in 2023. Westby said a new well and pumphouse would cost about $1.8 million.

“By completing a well siting study in 2017 the city can obtain advance approval from the regulating agencies to ensure the next groundwater well will be approved before it is needed,” Westby said. “However, the city will continue to consider the use of surface water in the future as existing groundwater wells can still be used for redundant water supply purposes if the city were to change to surface water supply.”

Ramsey in the past decade has taken steps to decrease water use in Ramsey, according to Linton. It replaced every residential water meter. He said there were some meters where water flowing into homes without registering.

“People were getting free water,” he said.

The city has been more proactive with enforcing the sprinkling bans that restrict watering to odd or even days depending on whether your address is an odd or even number.

The city of Ramsey also adopted a five-tier system for water usage so the residents using less water would pay a lower per gallon cost.

“People are recognizing that running my water every time I can just runs my bill up,” Linton said.

Strommen said this means the city could “buy more time” before it would need to make any changes to its water system.

The analysis on future water use is based on projected population growth, Linton said. Some properties have private wells though. Ramsey’s draft water plan showed that in 2016, Ramsey’s population was 25,308 and 11,972 of those people were hooked up to city water. The 2040 projection is that 23,920 of the 34,700 people will be hooked up to city water.

Linton said the Metropolitan Council provides these population estimates.

Community Development Director Tim Gladhill said the city’s land use map and policies would allow for this much population, but the question is how fast the growth will happen.

“We can argue the rate of growth all night long. It might happen. It might not. It’s not just single family growth. It’s high density residential, but we need to plan for the capacity,” he said.

