Anoka County’s snow plow inspires winter literary opportunities

This folklore hero is a symbol of might, willingness to work hard and resolve to overcome all obstacles. With a name only an 8-year-old Minnesotan would think up, Plow Bunyan is perfectly fitting for the Anoka County Highway Department’s snow plow.

Since 2004, the Highway Department has held a contest at the Anoka County Fair for children to submit ideas to name the snow plow. Well over 200 entries are submitted each year with past winners including Darthblader, Blizzard Wizard and Sno Problem.

Because of the literary coincidence, this year’s winner inspired a new partnership to form between the Highway Department and Anoka County Library.

Community Engagement Librarian Patrick Jones said that Anoka County Library has formed many partnerships with local organizations including 4-H, the school district and public health.

“This was just a real natural extension of finding another organization to work with us,” Jones said. “We have been working with them to extend it. It’s been a lot of fun for us to develop this.”

Library Director Maggie Snow first heard about the snow plow at a county meeting, and the coincidence was too hard to pass up.

Collection Development Librarian Dana Weigman then began planning the program. All eight Anoka County libraries will be hosting storytimes, programs and activities for all ages to participate in.

Weigman said activities include a “design a snow person” contest, a snow booklist and much more.

“We’ll have a banner in each of the libraries that kids can measure themselves against, so they can see how tall they are compared to the height of a penguin or the world’s largest stack of pancakes,” Weigman said.

There will also be postcards provided, so children can have the opportunity to ask questions to local snow plow drivers or just thank them for their winter service.

Jones said these programs were designed to create conversations between parents and kids.

“The Anoka County Library has a strategic focus, and a lot of it is giving libraries the opportunity to develop what they think works for their community, doing stuff for families and having this real intentional approach,” Jones said.

“Every season presents an opportunity to learn,” Anoka County Library Board President Dan Greensweig said. “The Plow Bunyan activities let families explore the science, math and history of winter in Minnesota.”

A celebration will be held at the Northtown Library, 711 County Rd. 10 NE in Blaine, on Saturday, Jan. 21. The day will begin with a special storytime at 10:15 a.m., followed by winter-related arts, crafts and activities.

For more information, including a list of storytimes, visit www.AnokaCountyLibrary.org.

