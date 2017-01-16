Blaine looking to reconstruct Jefferson Avenue

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

After being on its radar for many years, City Engineer Jean Keely said Blaine is looking at reconstructing a segment of Jefferson Avenue between 104th Court and 119th Avenue. There are two elementary schools and a shopping center along this segment of Jefferson Street, but the area is mostly residential properties. Jefferson Elementary is shown in this photograph. Madison Elementary is on the south end of the project area. Photo by Eric Hagen

“I’m glad this project is coming,” Council Member Jason King said. “I hear about this from a lot of people. I drive up and down Jefferson all the time. It’s our (Blaine Festival) parade route. And it’s a disaster, so I’m very happy this is coming.”

The Blaine City Council action taken Jan. 5 was only to authorize the city engineering staff to prepare the feasibility report that will estimate project cost, assessment amounts and how to stage the work.

There would be a public hearing before the council votes on whether to seek bids.

City Engineer Jean Keely said the city is bringing this forward as one project, but this project may happen during two years. The project area is approximately 1.5 miles long and it is a heavily traveled road.

“The feasibility report will logistically look at if we could get it done in a year. If we can do it in one year, we will,” Keely said.

This is predominately a residential street, but there is a shopping center and two schools – Jefferson and Madison elementaries.

Keely said this would not be an expansion, just a reconstruction. There would be new pavement for the road, curb would be replaced where needed. There could be a new water main underneath the road, but everything will be evaluated during the feasibility report.

