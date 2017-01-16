Blaine Police Reports for Jan. 2-6

Theft, Burglary

• On Jan. 2 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, two women were arrested for shoplifting from Herberger’s.

• On Jan. 2 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man was cited for shoplifting from Burlington Coat Factory.

• On Jan. 2 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE, a laptop and wireless speaker were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the lot.

• On Jan. 3 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man was arrested for shoplifting from Herberger’s and his female accomplice was arrested for a warrant.

• On Jan. 3 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man and woman were cited for shoplifting from Herberger’s.

• On Jan. 3 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE, a female employee was observed shoplifting from the store.

• On Jan. 4 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man and woman were arrested for shoplifting. The man had drug paraphernalia in her pockets.

• On Jan. 5 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a woman was arrested for shoplifting. Meth and drug paraphernalia were found on her during a search after she was arrested.

• On Jan. 5 in the 1900 block of 125th Lane NE, a theft of packages was reported.

• On Jan. 5 in the 1100 block of Tournament Players Parkway NE, a purse was reported stolen from a vehicle.

• On Jan. 5 in the 1900 block of 125th Lane NE, a package theft was reported.

• On Jan. 5 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE, a theft of cash from an ATM was reported.

• On Jan. 6 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man was arrested for stealing from Herberger’s. He ran away, but was caught. Meth was found in the area where he was hiding.

• On Jan. 6 in the 1300 block of 96th Lane NE, a report was made of a burglary in progress. The suspect was arrested and charged with trespassing.

Criminal Property Damage

• On Jan. 6 in the 8500 block of Cord Street NE, a theft and vandalism were reported.

DWIs

• On Jan. 6 in the 12000 block of Ulysses Street NE, a man who was slumped over in his car in the McDonald’s drive-thru lane was arrested for DWI.