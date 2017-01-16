Coon Rapids targets housing rehabilitation

A Coon Rapids housing rehabilitation program will continue to get an infusion of federal Community Development Block Grant dollars.

Following a public hearing, at which no one spoke, at its Dec. 20 meeting, the Coon Rapids City Council authorized the execution of a block grant agreement with Anoka County for implementation of the 2017 program, which runs from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2018.

The county administers the federal grant program for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and allocates the money to programs and projects on a competitive application basis.

However, Coon Rapids, which is an entitlement city under HUD regulations because its population is over 60,000, is eligible for an automatic annual amount without having to go through the county’s competitive process, according to Cheryl Bennett, city housing and zoning coordinator.

There is continued interest and demand for the housing rehabilitation program, which has been funded by the city through block grant dollars since 2001, and it meets a high priority goal of the county in assisting low- and moderate-income persons, a requirement of the federal block grant program, Bennett told the council.

The current HUD low- and moderate-income limit within the metro area for a household of four people cannot exceed $65,700, she said.

Congress has not yet approved funding for the 2017 allocation, but for the 2016 program year, the city received $189,431, and a similar amount would assist 12 to 16 homeowners, according to Bennett.

Bennett outlined the housing rehabilitation program in a report to the council. It offers deferred, low-interest loans up to $20,000 to low- and moderate-income households with 50 percent of the loan forgiven after five years, while the rest is paid when the home is sold or is no longer the principal residence of the loan recipient, Bennett wrote.

The loan targets maintenance of minimum housing standards, including energy-related improvements, in single- and two-family homes, as wells as interior improvements on townhouse and other common-interest properties, she wrote.

An exterior rehabilitation project on a home in a common-interest community also qualifies when the homeowner is responsible for the work, according to Bennett.

A one-year tenancy program requirement is waived for the rehabilitation of foreclosed properties, allowing low- and moderate income homeowners who have purchased a foreclosed home to begin the rehabilitation process immediately, Bennett wrote.

“Additional funds of not more than $4,999 per project may be provided for lead-based paint abatement work or other rehabilitation needs,” she wrote.

Lead-based paint dollars, which are awarded in the form of a grant to the homeowner, are not part of the loan amount, Bennett wrote.

In addition, the city’s Community Development Block Grant program also has a home energy loan component, which targets low- and moderate-income households facing high energy consumption and related costs, according to Bennett.

The deferred, zero-interest loan of up to $10,000 – it is completely forgiven after 10 years – can be tapped to replace heating and air conditioning systems and water heaters with new units meeting federal energy efficiency standards as well as to address inadequate insulation and other energy-related issues, Bennett told the council.

“Homeowners may not access both loan programs,” she said.