LaVerne Grace Grosslein

LaVerne G. Grosslein, age 91, of Anoka, MN passed away January 12, 2017 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, MN. LaVerne was born on August 24, 1925 in Isanti, MN to Oscar Albion Beckman and Nellie Margaret Hoberg Beckman. She was number 12 of 19 brothers and sisters.

LaVern married August E. Grosslein on June 14, 1947, in Anoka, MN. They celebrated 69 years together last June, LaVerne and Duke spent 20 plus years at their special place on Bonita Beach, Florida. She loved sharing the beach with family and friends. She traveled through out the world with Duke and The Minnesota Beer Wholesalers Association. They have many memories of that time in their life.

LaVerne belonged to many Clubs in the Anoka Area. She was the past President of the Anoka Legion Auxiliary, Post 102, a past member of the Anoka Lioness, Grand Chief of the Pythian Sisters of Minnesota, Helped form the ACRA in the 1950’s, due to the involvement of their daughter, Carolyn.

She enjoyed golfing and being a part of the Greenhaven Womens Golf League and Bowling at Highway 10 Bowl. In her later years she enjoyed taking Photos of her flowers in her garden. She loved seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They gave her so much pleasure and love. They helped her live a long full life.

Preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Nellie Beckman; daughter, Carolyn LaVerne Grosslein; twin great-granddaughters, Kionna and Ember Bromenschenkel; siblings, Wallace, Geneva, Howard, Lulu, Florence, Beuford, Manford, Fern, Delores, June, Gordon, Lucille and Delano.

Survived by her husband of 69 years, August “Duke” Grosslein, children, Nancy (Tom) Blaska and Dana Grosslein; grandchildren, Brady (Nicole) Blaska, Carrie (Ryan) Hookom, Sarah (Jon) Bromenschenkel; great-grandchildren, Margaret, Mary, Luke Blaska; Gavin, Allison, Hannah Hookom, Finnegan, Fiora, Faylin Bromenschenkel; siblings, Gladys Sroga, Larry (Wanda) Beckman, Jerry (Shirley) Beckman, Wendell (Dee) Beckman, Barbara (Joe) Ridge; many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held Monday Jan. 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 1601 4th Ave S., Anoka. In lieu of flowers memorial proffered to Zion Lutheran Church of Anoka.

Our Family would like to thank the Nursing staff and Dr. Severson, on 2 East, for their compassionate care of our mother at Mercy Hospital and also the staff and the PCA’s at the Homestead of Anoka for their continuous daily care.

Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, Anoka

