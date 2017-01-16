Life Looking Back for Jan. 13

Blaine city workers go on strike

Blaine City Hall public works and public utility employees walked out on strike Tuesday at midnight following rejection of their contract by a two to one margin.

– 40 years ago, Jan. 14, 1977

Olympic training facility proposed in Blaine

The Olympic Training Center proposed for Blaine will include a 12,000 seat stadium for soccer and track, a speedskating/hockey rink, a field hockey/indoor soccer rink and a velodrome, which is for bicycle racing. The complex, proposed for 180 acres off Highway 65, near 105th Avenue NE, north of the Anoka County-Blaine airport, will cost about $117,000, with about $60,000 of that amount already committed to the project.

– 30 years ago, Jan. 16, 1987

School District 11 to hold two hearings on ‘Goosebumps’ series

Though she may not have intended it this way, Johnsville Elementary School parent Margaret Byron has scared up a controversey in Anoka-Hennepin’s elementary schools. Byron’s request this past April that the “Goosebumps” series of books by R.L. Stine be removed from Johnsville’s school library has set off a districtwide debate and attracted metrowide attention. The debate, which was originally limited to the building level at Johnsville, is expected to culminate in two hearings this month and a likely decision in early February by a districtwide review committee charged with recommending the book series for either retention or removal.

– 20 years ago, Jan. 10, 1997

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.