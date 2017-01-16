Shooting suspect found in Blaine with self-inflicted gunshot wound

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Blaine police found a man suspected of shooting two people, including his ex-girlfriend, Saturday morning, Jan. 14.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Centennial Lakes Police Department at 9:08 a.m. Jan. 14 responded to a home in the 8800 block of Lexington Avenue in the city of Lexington because two people had just been shot.

The 35-year-old woman who resided at that home and a 35-year-old Lino Lakes man were transported to Regions Hospital. Their injuries are not life threatening, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release from Saturday morning.

The suspect – a 54-year-old Circle Pines man – was found by Blaine police in Aurelia Park at 10:16 a.m. Jan. 14. He had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Authorities found out that the suspect is the ex-boyfriend of the woman who was shot. The names of the suspect and the two victims have not been released.

The case remains under investigation by the Centennial Lakes Police Department, the Blaine Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

[email protected]