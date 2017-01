Mallory Corrigan scored Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids’ first goal in a 4-0 win against North Metro on Saturday. (Photo by Bill Jones)

The Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids girls hockey team defeated North Metro 4-0 on Saturday to improve to 9-8-1 and 6-4-1 in the Northwest Suburban Conference.

Mallory Corrigan, Liz Zarate, Kamryn Crawford and Bryna DelCastillo scored goals for the Panthers. The team had 29 shots on goal.