Anoka County History: The complicated story of Anoka County’s Poor Farm

By John Evans

Contributing Writer

On February 2, 1935, a quiet article appeared in the Anoka Herald. In four brief paragraphs, it announced that the Anoka County Poor Farm would be shutting down, as it had been “a losing proposition for a good many years.” The land would be disposed of, the equipment would be sold, and the eight “inmates” would become the responsibility of the towns from which they came.

When we think of poor farms, many of us think of horrible institutions out of Charles Dickens novels and broken-down indigents laboring in threadbare clothes from dawn to dusk fortified by only a crust of bread and a bowl of gruel. According to “History of the Anoka County Poorfarm” by Katie Smith in July of 2002, “Just as in every other county, Anoka County had paupers in the 1890s and tried hard to find the most effective way to care for them. The Anoka County Poor Farm was the best option for taking care of the poor in that time period.”

While our county Poor Farm had its issues and was not a place people aspired to be, its history is more complex than the popular perception might suggest.

The Poor Farm began operations in 1898, when the county board leased an existing farm and stocked it with household supplies. The following year, fire destroyed several of the buildings, and the county purchased a 240 acre farm in what today is Coon Rapids, near the present site of Coon Rapids High School.

A superintendent was hired to run the farm and five residents, often called “inmates,” four men and one woman. Together, they set about the tasks of maintaining the livestock, raising corn and wheat, and tapping the maple trees for syrup. There were as many as eight residents during the farm’s tenure. While that did not put a significant dent in poverty, it did provide a handful of people with the means of securing their daily bread. Many of the residents were widowed and elderly. One of the best-known residents was William Wise, who was shot in a bizarre attack that killed his wife and son, thus creating a local sensation. He entered the farm in January, 1902 and died in 1907.

In 1902, the Anoka Free Press published a glowing account of the management and operation of the Poor Farm, saying that it reflected credit to the county. Not only had the land been improved, it said, but also the inmates received excellent treatment and the farm was a source of revenue to the county.

In 1909, the Poor Farm fell under some less positive scrutiny. A former inmate made accusations against the superintendent, Frank Talbot, saying that residents had died because medical aid had not been called for, that residents had been assaulted with a pitchfork, and that meals were inadequate. Talbot denied the charges. A grand jury declined to indict, due to conflicting evidence, but Talbot was dismissed as superintendent.

Again in 1925, complaints were leveled. A special committee reported that the farmhouse was in bad repair, and the clothing and bedding of the inmates was inadequate. While the report made a point of not accusing the manager, Frank Hoffman, within days he resigned. Later that year, he killed his wife and himself at their home in St. Paul

In 1926 the Anoka Herald argued that things at the farm were better than people generally thought. A reporter visited the farm and found the kitchen clean, the food and clothing adequate, and the management commendable. The inmates even had a radio.

The demise of the Poor Farm was made inevitable by changes in state and national legislation. The social security act not only provided an income for elderly folks who had previously not had one, but also required that a person had to reside outside of an institution to collect benefits.

The farm ceased operations in March, 1935. It’s hard to assess whether it did more good than harm. Nonetheless, it was, for 37 years, a daily reality for its managers and residents.

John Evans is a volunteer with the Anoka County Historical Society.