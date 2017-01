The Coon Rapids boys and girls Nordic ski teams gather at the awards ceremony on Jan. 14. The boys team placed third and the girls finished sixth at the meet. (Submitted Photo)

The Coon Rapids boys Nordic ski team took third and the girls placed sixth out of 11 teams on Jan. 14 at Wirth Park in Minneapolis.

Individually, Paul Breitbach place third and Mitch Zandaroski placed 14th in classic skiing. In skate skiing, Jared Heida took fifth and Ricky Petroff placed sixth.

For the Coon Rapids girls, Abby Ellenbecker took fifth in classic while Olivia Ellenbecker finished fourth and Izzy Haberman placed 14th in skate.