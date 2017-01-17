Coon Rapids wrestling ranked 14th midway through season

As the Coon Rapids wrestling team reached the midway point of the season, the Cardinals were beginning a very competitive week in their schedule. Not only would they be facing conference rival and 16th ranked Centennial on Jan. 13, but the next day’s Stillwater Duals boasted six teams ranked in the state.

The home dual versus Centennial was a rematch from last year’s 47-24 win by the Cougars. It was also Alumni Night and the home fans were treated to a great dual. After losing the opening match at 106 pounds, the Cardinals rattled off four straight wins, including two pins, a major decision and an overtime win by Gabe Degris at 126 pounds.

By the end of the night, Coon Rapids extended its lead and defeated Centennial 40-23. This puts the Cardinals at 4-0 in the conference with three duals remaining.

On Jan. 14, the Cardinals began the Pony Duals facing section foe Cambridge-Isanti. Both teams came into the dual ranked in the lean and mean state rankings, but the Bluejackets would get the better of the Cardinals and win the dual 56-9.

In round two, Coon Rapids had to regroup and take on a tough Mahtomedi team. The lower weights came up big, winning seven of the first eight and propelling the Cardinals to a 44-21 win.

In the final match of the day, the Cardinals faced yet another ranked opponent in No. 18 ranked Little Falls. It was a total team effort as Coon Rapids earned a hard-fought 45-29 win over the Flyers.

Highlights from the match include 113 pound Logan Rotzien’ come-from-behind pin and 170 pound Amara Kannah, who earned his first varsity pin in the dual.

The Cardinals sit at 13-4 as of Jan. 16 and are ranked 14th in the state.