Herd’s notebook

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Observations, thoughts and notes from the last week in local, regional and national sports:

I had the privilege of doing two pretty cool feature stories for this week. The first was under sad conditions as Jean Hazewinkel died at age 97. That family name should be known in the area, especially in the wrestling community. Jean’s two sons, Jim and Dave wrestled at Anoka High School and later went on to the 1968 and 1972 Olympics. Dave’s son, Sam, wrestled in the 2012 Olympic games.

I met with Jim, Dave and Doug, her third son who also had a great wrestling career. All three traveled from long distances into town for the funeral. They shared plenty of stories with me with smiles on their faces. Jean lived a long, active life. The Anoka wrestling program has a long tradition, and she has a big hand in that.

Another family-oriented story I did was on the McMahon brothers on the Spring Lake Park boys hockey team. It’s always interesting when siblings are on the same team. Creighton is a sophomore and Cade is a junior.

Both are big contributors for the Panthers and both are obvious hockey guys. Creighton gets more love statistically as a forward. Cade plays defense. But the big brother doesn’t seem to be bothered by that too much. Both are team players and leaders, according to head coach Scott Steffen.

Kurtis Weigand had big performances in two wins last week. He scored 16 points in a 69-62 win against Elk River on Jan. 10 and 23 points in a 62-55 win two days later.

Andover’s Jolene Daninger is having quite the senior season for the girls basketball team. She is averaging 19.2 points per game and was named on the Miss Basketball first cut list. Park Center, impressively, has three players on the list.

Sarah Rhodes, a native of Coon Rapids and graduate of Coon Rapids High School, will compete for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater gymnastics team during the 2017 season. Rhodes, a sophomore at UW-Whitewater, is majoring in environmental science.

With nearly a decade of top-five finishes in the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association under its belt, UW-Whitewater looks to “Leave A Legacy” – the program’s motto this year – as it enters the 2017 season. The Warhawks placed third at last season’s NCGA Championships, where they collected three individual national titles and 12 All-America honors.

The team also finished as runner-up at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference/NCGA West Region Championships. UW-Whitewater has recorded eight consecutive national top-three finishes, including a run of three straight NCGA national titles from 2012-14, under head coach Jennifer Regan.

Last year, a terrific defense and run game led Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl win. What that basically did was give Vikings fans false hope.

After Teddy Bridgewater got hurt, the thought was get us an average quarterback and Adrian Peterson and the defense would lead the way. Of course, more injuries shattered those hopes.

But just look at the four remaining quarterbacks in the playoffs: Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger. You need a “Tier 1” or “Tier 2” quarterback to make it this far.

That’s why when Bridgewater returns, whenever that may be, it’ll be an interesting conversation whether to go with him or Sam Bradford. Bridgewater is the franchise quarterback and is still young. But the question is, is he a playoff-contending quarterback like an Alex Smith or good enough to be a Super Bowl-contending quarterback? The same can be said for Bradford.

Only a handful of teams have those “elite” quarterbacks. But that’s also why it seems the same teams make it to this point year after year.

