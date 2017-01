The Outdoor Mite Jamboree returned for its seventh year as several youth teams took part in the weekend fun from Jan. 12-14.

The Winter Classic was held just west of the Andover Community Center and featured music, announcing, a Winter Classic medal and a gift for every player, concessions and a bonfire.

Each team played two games and were given a special visit from Nordy, the Minnesota Wild mascot, and Blizzard T. Husky, the St. Cloud State mascot.