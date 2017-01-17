Ramsey still interested in Hwy. 10 pedestrian bridge

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Despite mixed opinions, there was enough support from the Ramsey City Council to keep the concept of a pedestrian bridge over Highway 10 alive for another day. The Ramsey City Council on a 4-2 vote approved seeking a $1 million federal grant and hiring Bolton and Menk to complete final design for this pedestrian bridge that would connect with the Northstar Corridor rail station on the north side of Highway 10 and a trail to get to Mississippi West Regional Park and the river’s regional trail system on the south end. Courtesy of city of Ramsey

With four voting for and two against, the council on Dec. 13 asked the city to hire an outside agency to complete the final design and to apply for another federal grant to help pay for a project that is now estimated to cost about $4.53 million.

“I’m amazed at how expensive these bridges have become, but I’d like us to move forward,” said Council Member Melody Shryock.

Mark Riverblood, who leads the city’s park development projects, said the bridge provides convenience and safety for people crossing Highway 10 between The COR and the Mississippi West Regional Park. If constructed, the new bridge would connect with the existing skyway at the Northstar Corridor Rail Station.

Riverblood said an earlier design had a covered bridge, but the city is forgoing this option because it felt the higher cost would not be justified.

The National Parks Service in May 2014 gave the city $490,000 because it felt this bridge was vital in the Mississippi River Regional Trail system.

According to Riverblood, this idea came up in the 1990s when residents were discussing the development of Ramsey Town Center, which today is called The COR.

Although the Armstrong Boulevard interchange has provided a bridge over Highway 10, Riverblood said it would be about 1.7 miles round trip out of the way if someone wanted to cross Highway 10 from the rail station. And he said this bridge would provide more separation of the pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

“I feel it was a good idea then and a good plan today,” he said.

However, Council Members Chris Riley and Kristine Williams voted against the city hiring Bolton and Menk for the final design and applying for a $1 million grant from the Federal Lands Access Program.

“I’m not in favor of this project,” Williams said.

Williams said he is disappointed that people talk about this being a safety feature for Highway 10 and yet this bridge is not identified in the Highway 10 Access Planning Study that was completed by the cities of Anoka and Ramsey in partnership with Anoka County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation. That study focused on replacing traffic signals with interchanges and an improved frontage road system.

Williams also takes exception with the city listing the Counties Transit Improvement Board as a potential funding source, since the city would be competing with other projects by seeking money for the pedestrian bridge. CTIB collects a quarter-cent sales tax and a $20 motor vehicle sales tax in the counties of Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington to help fund transit projects. It provided $10.2 million to the Armstrong Boulevard-Highway 10 interchange project, since this project provided a bridge over the railroad tracks that Northstar travels on.

Ramsey also is interested in rail crossing improvements on Ramsey Boulevard and Sunfish Lake Boulevard.

“I don’t believe this is an appropriate use of our resources today,” Williams said.

Riverblood clarified that the $1 million grant the city is applying for today can only be used for projects associated with a national park system, which the Mississippi West Regional Park is considered a part of.

Furthermore, Riverblood said the $490,000 awarded by the National Parks Service 2 1/2 years ago must be spent by the end of 2017 or it goes back to the federal agency.

Bolton and Menk quoted approximately $435,000 for completing final design of the pedestrian bridge. The city will use the NPS grant to pay for this work.

“The National Parks Service doesn’t give half-a-millon dollars for nothing,” Council Member Jill Johns said. “I don’t think we should be short-sighted. We should think big and bold. This is sort of our defining moment.”

Johns also pulled from her experience of biking over “some of the scariest bridges” in the Canadian metropolis of Montreal to explain how she feels people using the Armstrong bridge may not be the best long-term solution.

Johns, as well as Kuzma, feel a pedestrian bridge could also be an economic development tool by making it easier for people to get to the businesses.

Kuzma said people can hop on Northstar today to get down to Minneapolis and enjoy all of this city’s trails. He would like more visitors to come Ramsey’s way and said having the bridge across Highway 10 that would allow people to get to the Mississippi West Regional Park and ultimately to King’s Island and other parks and trails would be a positive.

“I think this will truly be an asset for promoting our city,” Kuzma said.

On the other hand, Riley said he believes this project is “falls under the category of want versus need” and feels it is premature to spend money – even if it is grant money – to fund final design for a project the city does not know how it would pay for.

Williams said Highway 10 has been discussed many times during her eight years on the Ramsey EDA, but never this pedestrian bridge.

“Never once, of any of the experts that we have spoken to at the EDA level, have they said, ‘If only there was a skyway across Highway 10, you would have economic development,’” she said. “I struggle with the truly grandiose statements on how this is going to improve the community because my neighbors tell me this isn’t going to improve their community.”

Williams said her neighborhood has no trails they could use to even get to this bridge. She believes the city should invest more in trails and not this bridge.

Mayor Sarah Strommen voted “yes” this time because the grant funding the city is seeking could not be used for other Highway 10 or railroad crossing projects on the city’s radar.

Strommen said the council must be careful to not “talk in absolutes” when it comes to the role the bridge could play in safety and economic development. Her interest in the bridge is simply providing better access for the whole community to the Mississippi River. Anoka and Elk River developed historic downtowns along the river while Ramsey did not.

“We have been separated from that river because of the railroad tracks and Highway 10,” she said.

