Senior companion program continues in Coon Rapids

A new agreement with the Anoka County Community Action Program to administer the city’s senior companion program was approved by the Coon Rapids City Council Jan. 3.

Through its senior services program at the Coon Rapids Senior Center, the city has offered the senior companion program for many years.

But in 2016 the city asked ACCAP to operate the program with the city funding its share of the cost along with Lutheran Social Services, with which the city has a separate memorandum of understanding, according to Finance Director Sharon Legg.

The new agreement with ACCAP runs from Jan. 1 through June 30, 2019.

The program has up to five senior companions to serve a minimum of 25 adults in an in-home setting, providing companionship and assist with transportation to medical appointments and errands, Legg told the council.

“It’s a nice program,” she said.

Under the agreement, ACCAP coordinates the program and Lutheran Social Services covers some costs such as volunteer stipends and program insurance, while the city pays for client-related travel and up to $150 annually to the senior companion to cover the cost of traveling to the client plus $2 per meal that the companion has with the client, according to Legg.

The annual cost to the city will be $3,840 in 2017 and $4,200 in 2019, then $2,200 for the first half of 2019.

The new agreement phases in reimbursements for added costs such as mileage reimbursement for the companions that were not included in the original 2016 agreement with ACCAP which totaled $3,547, Legg said.

“Through the third quarter of 2016, the Coon Rapids Senior Companion Program provided 682 visits to isolated, lonely or vulnerable seniors in the city,” she said.

The visits totaled 1,935 hours of service and provided 358 client rides, according to Legg.

There is a need for companions who can drive clients, Legg said.

The program “looks like it’s working well,” said Mayor Jerry Koch.

According to the ACCAP website, senior companions age 60 and older can work a maximum of 20 hours week Monday through Friday, but they cannot provide personal care or chore services.

There is no charge to the client for the senior companion program.

For more information, call ACCAP at 763-783-4767.