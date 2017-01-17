Sivarajah re-elected chairperson of Anoka County Board

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

Commissioner Rhonda Sivarajah was unanimously re-elected chairperson of the Anoka County Board at its organizational meeting Jan. 3. Rhonda Sivarajah

Sivarajah is serving as board chairperson for the seventh straight year. She was first elected to the County Board in the 2002 general election.

“I appreciate the support of the board and look forward to working with you in the coming year,” Sivarajah said.

A change was made for the vice chairperson position for 2017. Commissioner Scott Schulte was unanimously elected vice chairperson. Commissioner Matt Look filled that role in 2016.

However, Look was named the new chairperson of the board’s Internal Audit Committee, replacing Commissioner Jim Kordiak. The committee has jurisdiction over the county’s annual audit plan and other activities defined in the current office of internal auditing charter statement.

No changes were made by Sivarajah in her appointments of chairpersons to the other main County Board committees.

Look chairs the Finance and Capital Improvements Committee; Sivarajah the human services and airport committees; Commissioner Mike Gamache the Information Technology Committee; Commissioner Julie Braastad the public safety and intergovernmental and community relations committees; Schulte the Transportation Committee; Commissioner Robyn West the Management Committee; and Kordiak the parks and community services, property records and taxation and recycling and resource solutions committees.

A couple of changes were made by Sivarajah to the make up of these committees – switching Look for Gamache on the public safety committee and West for Schulte on the parks and community services committee.

According to Schulte, he relinquished his position on the parks and community services committee as well as being one of the two County Board’s representatives on the Community Corrections Advisory Board to Kordiak – Gamache is the other representative – because of the time commitment caused by his election in December as second vice president of the Association of Minnesota Counties.

Besides their appointments to numerous county committees, board members were also named to various metro boards, commissions and committees, special topics committees and responsible lead commissioners for several topic areas as well as to the Association of Minnesota Counties and National Association of Counties.

Prior to the organizational meeting, Sivarajah, West, Look and Braastad, who all won re-election of new four-year terms at the November general election, were sworn into office.