Thursday morning lane reduction on northbound I-35W in Arden Hills

Motorists may encounter delays on northbound Interstate 35W on Thursday morning, Jan. 19 as workers inspect the railroad bridge crossing the interstate just south of County Road E2 in Arden Hills.

Northbound I-35W will be restricted to a single lane beneath the bridge from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday.

The closure will allow inspectors to determine the extent of damage to the east end of the bridge over the northbound lanes of I-35W. A backhoe being transported on a trailer struck the bridge last week. The over-height load damaged the outside (fascia) girder and caused additional damage to the structure.

During the lane closures, motorists should use an alternate route to avoid delays.

Although the bridge was damaged, it remains structurally safe and poses no risk to traffic below. Following the inspection, bridge engineers will develop a plan to repair the bridge later this spring.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.