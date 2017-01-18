Andover’s Jolene Daninger on Miss Minnesota Basketball first cut list

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Jolene Daninger is averaging 19.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Andover girls basketball team. Daninger was named to the Miss Minnesota Basketball first cut list. (Photo by Sam Herder)

Jolene Daninger, a senior on the Andover girls basketball team, has been named to the Miss Minnesota Basketball first cut list.

Twenty-nine players make up this list with the finalists being named around the state tournament in March. The winner will be announced during a banquet at the all-star games on April 7.

Daninger is averaging 19.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in Andover’s first 12 contests.

Other players on the list include: Kiley Borowicz (Roseau), Chelsea Mason Mountain (Iron-Buhl), Temi Carda (Lakeville North), Gabi Haack (Elk River), Mikayla Hayes (Park Center), Annika Jank (Edina), RaeAnnah Johnson (St. Michael-Albertville), Rachel Ranke (Eastview), Noelle Tomes (East Ridge), Tori Andrew (Orono), Claire Killian (Watertown-Mayer), Olivia Korngable (Rochester Mayo), Maddie Monahan (Glencoe-Silver Lake), Eden Nibbelink (Winona), Lynsey Robson (Apple Valley), Kristin Scott (Kasson-Mantorville), Mariah Sexe (East Ridge), Lindsey Theuninck (Mankato Loyola), Riley Wheatcraft (Prior Lake), Grace White (Red Lake), Dee Dee Winston (Hopkins), Halle Busse (Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop), Maizie Diehl (New Prague), Kirstin Klitzke (Watertown-Mayer), Danielle Schaub (Park Center), Ann Simonet (Park Center), Tori Wortz (Hutchinson), and Kaia Porter (Roseville).