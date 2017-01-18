Andover’s Jolene Daninger on Miss Minnesota Basketball first cut list

Jolene Daninger, a senior on the Andover girls basketball team, has been named to the Miss Minnesota Basketball first cut list.
Twenty-nine players make up this list with the finalists being named around the state tournament in March. The winner will be announced during a banquet at the all-star games on April 7.
Daninger is averaging 19.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in Andover’s first 12 contests.
Other players on the list include: Kiley Borowicz (Roseau), Chelsea Mason Mountain (Iron-Buhl), Temi Carda (Lakeville North), Gabi Haack (Elk River), Mikayla Hayes (Park Center), Annika Jank (Edina), RaeAnnah Johnson (St. Michael-Albertville), Rachel Ranke (Eastview), Noelle Tomes (East Ridge), Tori Andrew (Orono), Claire Killian (Watertown-Mayer), Olivia Korngable (Rochester Mayo), Maddie Monahan (Glencoe-Silver Lake), Eden Nibbelink (Winona), Lynsey Robson (Apple Valley), Kristin Scott (Kasson-Mantorville), Mariah Sexe (East Ridge), Lindsey Theuninck (Mankato Loyola), Riley Wheatcraft (Prior Lake), Grace White (Red Lake), Dee Dee Winston (Hopkins), Halle Busse (Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop), Maizie Diehl (New Prague), Kirstin Klitzke (Watertown-Mayer), Danielle Schaub (Park Center), Ann Simonet (Park Center), Tori Wortz (Hutchinson), and Kaia Porter (Roseville).