Blaine comedian pens first children’s book

Comedian Scott Hansen, of Blaine, has written his first children’s book, “What Do You Do With Invisible Stu?”

Hansen has launched a Kickstarter campaign with a goal of raising $10,000 to print 1,000 books and donate them to children’s clinics, hospitals and schools.

“If there are children out there that I can inspire with my words, that would mean a lot to me,” Hansen said.

Hansen, a six-time Minnesota Comic of the Year who has written jokes for Jay Leno, David Letterman and other comedy kings, has always had a special attachment to books.

When his mother was sick and his father was away, “books were my outlet,” Hansen said. “At a time that could have been filled with loneliness and despair, my world found togetherness, comedy and adventure.”

Hansen hopes to inspire other children with the story of Invisible Stu, an imaginary friend who helps two kids travel the world and beyond.

Invisible Stu is modeled after Hansen’s own invisible friend from childhood, Fred.

“Fred and I would have sword battles with the tubes from paper towels the day after my father read ‘The Three Musketeers.’ We rocketed to the moon after my sisters bought me a book about space travel. But most of all, Fred and I played baseball, football and basketball together and won several world championships,” Hansen said.

Hansen started his comedy career in 1978, and he began crafting the story of Invisible Stu on the road. He took notes on a legal pad while he was touring.

Hansen said he intends to write more children’s books.

Two characters in Invisible Stu were named after his children, and his three grandchildren will likely inspire characters in future writings, Hansen said.

To view the Kickstarter for “What Do You Do With Invisible Stu?” illustrated by Jack Benvenuit, visit http://kck.st/2iz6of4.

