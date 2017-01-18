Blaine girls come up short in overtime loss to Andover

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Jordan Sauve hit big 3-pointers down the stretch for Blaine, but the Bengals’ comeback fell short in a 64-57 loss in overtime to Andover. (Photo by Sam Herder)

Ten minutes into Tuesday’s Andover at Blaine girls basketball game, late-game back-and-forth action to lead to overtime felt like a distant possibility. The Huskies slowly built a 14-0 lead while Blaine didn’t score its first point until the 8:19 mark in the first half.

But the Bengals battled back and the action picked up in the second half. Nine lead changes led to a 53-53 tie at the end of the regulation, yet Andover regained its momentum in overtime to win 64-57.

“I thought our kids battled,” Blaine head coach Chris Brustuen said. “I think they played hard. We got a slow start and we had to take the lid off the hoop a little bit. You want to come out and have a strong start against a team like this. It’s what we expect at home and it didn’t happen. Once we got settled into things and realized if we do what we’re capable of doing, we can cat fight with anybody.”

Blaine reduced the 14-0 deficit to 18-17 at halftime. The Bengals took their first lead of the game five minutes into the second half off a Theresa Grace Mbanefo layup. Andover responded with a 3-pointer, but another Mbanefo layup and a Jordan Sauve 3-pointer gave the Bengals a 27-23 lead. Destiny Cummings goes up for a fastbreak layup in Andover’s 64-57 overtime win Tuesday at Blaine. (Photo by Sam Herder)

The Huskies tied the game twice more at 30-30 and 33-33 until Blaine went on a 6-0 run, highlighted by two more Mbanefo buckets. The junior finished with 21 points.

Andover responded with six straight points to tie the game once again at 39-39 with 5:20 to play after a Emily Schildhauer 3-pointer. Blaine again built a two-possession lead, 50-45, with 3:13 remaining, but couldn’t hold on. After the Huskies went up 51-50, Blaine’s Makenna Pearson hit three straight free throws, the last two with 53.6 seconds left.

Three seconds later, Jolene Daninger, who led all scorers with 23 points, sank two free throws to tie the game at 53-53. Both teams had one more possession each, but the Bengals turned it over to set up Andover’s missed shot at the buzzer.

Blaine and Andover exchanged buckets to start overtime, but the Huskies went on a 5-0 run in the final two minutes of the game to seal it. They improve to 9-5 overall while Blaine drops to 5-10.

“There’s a lot of emotions that comes into a game,” Brustuen said. “You try to draw things up and get people into position, and sometimes it doesn’t always happen like it should. When that happens, you just have to play through that and there was a couple key possessions where we didn’t get what we wanted to get. They ended up taking it down and making some big shots and that was the difference.”

