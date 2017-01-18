Jean Hazewinkel, mom of wrestling dynasty started at Anoka, dies at 97

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

For 97 years, Jean Hazewinkel lived her life with fortitude. Whether it was raising two Olympic wrestlers, mowing the lawn in her 90s or keeping her walker in the corner all the way up to her death on Jan. 6, Hazewinkel stayed determined. Jean Hazewinkel, who sent two sons and a grandson to the Olympics in wrestling, lived a long, active life and is pictured here holding a dumbbell. Hazewinkel passed away on Jan. 6 at 97. (Submitted Photo)

She raised her five children in Coon Rapids with her husband Albert. Her three sons, Jim, Dave and Doug were introduced to wrestling in high school, a tough sport perfect for the Hazewinkels.

Thus began the wrestling family dynasty.

Jim and Dave, who are twins, joined the Anoka wrestling team as juniors after being too small to play other sports. In their first year, Jim earned a silver medal at the state tournament in the 103-pound weight class and Dave took home the championship gold medal in the 95-pound weight class.

That catapulted their wrestling careers. The two went on to wrestle at St. Cloud State, then were drafted and wrestled for the all-Army wrestling team, then the world team, then the U.S. Olympic team. A homecoming parade down Main Street Anoka celebrated Jim and Dave Hazewinkel after they competed in the 1968 Olympics. (File Photo)

Jim and Dave competed in the 1968 Olympic games in Mexico City and in the 1972 games in Munich, Germany. They were the first brothers to be on a Greco Roman world wrestling team and Olympic wrestling team at the same time and were on the teams for six straight years from 1967 to 1972, a record that still stands.

Jean and Albert were able to travel and watch their two sons in the Olympic games.

“She was always behind us, and our dad was always behind us,” Dave, who now lives in Oklahoma, said.

The wrestling tradition continued with Jean’s grandson, Sam Hazewinkel, who is Dave’s son.

Sam was a four-time NCAA All-American at the University of Oklahoma from 2004-2007. He qualified for the 2012 Olympic Games in London, England, at 28 years old. Sam Hazewinkel, Jean’s grandson, stands on the podium after winning his weight class in the 2012 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials. (Photo by Tony Rotundo/WrestlersAreWarriors.com)

“I never expected this,” Jean said in a 2012 ABC Newspapers article. “When (Jim and Dave) got into high school they wanted to play sports, but they were not tall, so basketball was out. I guess the (wrestling) coach saw them and asked them to wrestle (their junior year), so they tried that and they liked it.”

Jean’s characteristics have trickled down the family tree. While she didn’t introduce her sons to wrestling, her support and grit helped set up their success.

“She was the biggest cheerleader,” Doug, who lives in Canada, said. “Some things that mom had for attributes was fruit of the Spirit, generous, kindness. Those type of things. That’s what mom was. She had fortitude like no one had fortitude, which is probably where (Jim and Dave) got their fortitude.”

Her sons described Jean as a hard worker. She tended to her garden, mowed the lawn and cleaned the house in her 90s. When given a walker in her later years, Jean left it sit and continued to walk on her own two feet.

“One thing about mom is if something needed to get done, she would do it,” Doug said. “She wouldn’t waste any time. She didn’t ask anyone for help. She didn’t ask any questions. She just went and did it.”

Jean became a local sensation in 2015 when KSTP-TV did a story on her going down the giant slide at the Minnesota State Fair. The story was picked up by some national websites, with one headline reading “Let this 96-year-old woman joyfully going down a giant slide be your new life inspiration.”

But stories like that are no surprise to her sons. The lives they’ve lived and the successes they’ve had can be traced back to what she taught them.

“The best mom there was,” Jim, now living in Alabama, said. “She was perfect. She lived for the Lord and taught us to live for the Lord. And I’m really glad of that.”

