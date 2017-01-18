Man accused of trying to use stolen credit card

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

A 24-year-old man accused of using a stolen credit card at a Blaine store has been charged with a felony crime in Anoka County District Court.

Devyon Leeroy Oehring, of Coon Rapids, was arraigned Jan. 9 with a charge of financial card fraud.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported to Blaine police Aug. 1, 2016, that her Kohl’s credit card that had been stolen the week prior had been used at the Blaine store.

Video surveillance from the Blaine Kohl’s store showed Oehring swiping the stolen credit card to attempt to purchase $300 worth of gift cards. He did not provide any identification when asked by the sales clerk for it and he left the store without buying anything, according to the complaint.

[email protected]