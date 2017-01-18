Man charged for additional burglaries

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

A Coon Rapids man is facing additional burglary charges for allegedly stealing items from people’s cars parked inside garages when the victims were home. Brian Thomas Hudy

The Anoka County Attorney’s Office on Jan. 9 filed four new felony charges against 39-year-old Brian Thomas Hudy. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on these new charges on March 2. The new charges are three counts of first-degree burglary and one count of identity theft.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement had been conducting surveillance on Hudy starting in July 2016 because they suspected him of stealing items from occupied homes during the night.

Authorities believed he was targeting homes where people had left their car doors unlocked in the streets so he could get to a garage door opener or that he went into homes where garage doors had been left open. No signs of forced entry were reported in any of the cases, according to information in two criminal complaints.

Officers placed a GPS tracking device on Hudy’s tan Honda Accord on Aug. 4, 2016. They monitored his movements just after midnight and saw that he stopped in four different neighborhoods in Coon Rapids and spent 10 to 15 minutes in each neighborhood.

Coon Rapids police went to these neighborhoods and found victims, according to the criminal complaint.

One person on Larch Street said they caught someone rifling through their car at 3 a.m. Another person on Larch Street said their wallets, credit cards and social security cards were missing from their car that had been parked in the garage.

Four victims on Ilex Street reported purses, cash, gift cards and a small knife had been taken. A Samsung Galaxy phone and a small knife were among the items stolen from victims on Magnolia Street. One victim suspected the burglar went into their unlocked car in the street to get the garage door opener.

Hudy was arrested on Aug. 4 at a gas station in Brooklyn Center and authorities found multiple stolen items in his car, according to the complaint.

Hudy has one pending felony charge of first-degree burglary for a Blaine case. Hudy pleaded not guilty to that charge on Oct. 24, 2016. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 7.

According to that complaint, a Blaine home security camera captured footage of a man standing at the front door and then walking away, carrying a purse. The time was just after 2:30 a.m. Aug. 3, 2016.

The Blaine homeowners who live in the 12900 block of Van Buren Street reported that they had accidently left their garage door open overnight and that the suspect went through their car, truck and van. A Coach purse was stolen. Two adults and their child were asleep in the home at the time of the burglary, according to the complaint.

