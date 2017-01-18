Marcia Jeanne Wendt

Marcia (Valtinson) Wendt, age 68, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away in the early hours of January 1, 2017 after a long battle with cancer. She begins a new chapter as an angel with higher purpose where her spirit will always remain with us.

She loved to read, the outdoors, listen to music and watch NASCAR and Minnesota sports. She spent her career working with children in the Anoka-Hennepin and Grand Rapids school districts.

She is survived by children Kari (Brian) Abbott, Jennifer Fulton, Ryan Wendt; mother Carole Valtinson; sisters Teri Carlson and Rose Waselovich; five grandchildren; and her ex-husband Arvid Wendt.

She is preceded in death by her father Alton Valtinson.

We don’t say goodbye, we hug each other, smile and say our I love you’s. Until we see you again, we love you!

In keeping with her wishes, a memorial service will be held in June.

Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.