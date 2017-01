Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Around 10:20 p.m. Jan. 17, the Cub Foods near Northtown Mall in Blaine began filling with smoke and customers were evacuated.

The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department responded, but there was no fire, according to Dan Anderson, battalion chief.

A motor burned out on one of the rooftop HVAC units, he said.

