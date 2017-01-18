Pipes burst, cause flooding at Andover Elementary

It was a hectic morning at Andover Elementary School Jan. 13 when two pipes burst on opposite sides of the building, flooding both cafeterias and spilling out into hallways and offices. One of Andover Elementary School’s kitchens dries out after a pipe burst Jan. 13. Photo courtesy of Andover Elementary School

The pipes burst around 7:40 a.m., and water was shut off shortly after some confusion with two separate water lines experiencing issues, according to Principal Mark VanVoorhis.

“The Fire Department was amazing,” VanVoorhis said.

But Andover Fire Chief Jerry Streich said he and other responders were just doing their job.

“Part of the firefighter’s role is to protect life and property,” he said.

Andover firefighters joined staff members to help squeegee floors before students arrived.

Communication was sent out to families to try to ease worries that may have arisen pulling up to the school and seeing emergency vehicles.

Teachers did their best to calm students throughout the day.

“Our teachers did a nice job trying to make kids feel comfortable and safe,” VanVoorhis said.

Various alarms continued to blare until the 10 o’clock hour, cutting off heat to certain parts of the building when they sounded, according to VanVoorhis. Students were allowed to stay inside despite the alarms.

By 10:30 a.m., everything was stabilized, VanVoorhis said. “It was a busy morning.”

[email protected]