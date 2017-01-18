Teamsters Local 120 donates to Homes For Our Troops

Teamsters Local 120 raised over $23,000 for Homes For Our Troops this fall. Homes For Our Troops in December presented a certificate of appreciation to Teamsters Local 120 for raising over $23,000 for its mission of providing mortgage-free homes to severely injured veterans. Submitted photo

To show its thanks, Homes For Our Troops presented a certificate of appreciation to the general membership at Local 120’s Dec. 11 business meeting.

Homes For Our Troops builds specially adapted homes for severely injured veterans who have served since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The homes are provided mortgage-free.

Homes For Our Troops has completed 229 homes nationwide, and about 80 additional homes are slated for completion in the next two years.

Its fourth home in Minnesota will be completed in early 2017 in Moorhead. In 2015, Marco Solt and his family moved into their Ramsey home.

Teamsters Local 120 represents thousands of members in the states of Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa. The business office and meeting hall is located in Blaine.