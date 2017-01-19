Sports

Anoka wrestling team remains at No. 3 in state rankings

By
Sports Reporter
Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.
Brandon Frankfurth, who is ranked ninth in the state at 285 pounds, celebrates a win against Blaine on Jan. 13. (Photo by Sam Herder)
The Anoka wrestling team continues to roll with a 15-2 record in duals. The Tornadoes remain at No. 3 in the Jan. 13 Class AAA state rankings. Their only two losses come against No. 2 Apple Valley and Buchanan High School in California.

Anoka is represented by individuals in eight of the 14 weight classes.

Colby Njos is third at 120 pounds, Dylan Droegemueller is third at 126 pounds, Tyler Eischens is second at 138 pounds, Calvin Germinaro-Nahring is third at 145 pounds, Jason Rollins is eighth at 152 pounds, Dalton Miller is seventh at 182 pounds, Ben Lathrop is ninth at 220 pounds and Brandon Frankfurth is ninth at 285 pounds.

Anoka’s Tyler Eischens is ranked second in Class AAA at 138 pounds. (Photo by Sam Herder)
Dylan Droegemueller is ranked No. 3 at 126 pounds. (Photo by Sam Herder)
