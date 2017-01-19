Anoka wrestling team remains at No. 3 in state rankings

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Brandon Frankfurth, who is ranked ninth in the state at 285 pounds, celebrates a win against Blaine on Jan. 13. (Photo by Sam Herder)

The Anoka wrestling team continues to roll with a 15-2 record in duals. The Tornadoes remain at No. 3 in the Jan. 13 Class AAA state rankings. Their only two losses come against No. 2 Apple Valley and Buchanan High School in California.

Anoka is represented by individuals in eight of the 14 weight classes.