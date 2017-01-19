Anoka wrestling team remains at No. 3 in state rankings

The Anoka wrestling team continues to roll with a 15-2 record in duals. The Tornadoes remain at No. 3 in the Jan. 13 Class AAA state rankings. Their only two losses come against No. 2 Apple Valley and Buchanan High School in California.
Anoka is represented by individuals in eight of the 14 weight classes.
Colby Njos is third at 120 pounds, Dylan Droegemueller is third at 126 pounds, Tyler Eischens is second at 138 pounds, Calvin Germinaro-Nahring is third at 145 pounds, Jason Rollins is eighth at 152 pounds, Dalton Miller is seventh at 182 pounds, Ben Lathrop is ninth at 220 pounds and Brandon Frankfurth is ninth at 285 pounds.