Blaine exploring industrial land purchases

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

In its continued quest to facilitate redevelopment of the industrial park near the National Sports Center, the city of Blaine is starting to negotiate with a property owner for two parcels.

Blaine Economic Development Manager Erik Thorvig brought forward an option to the Blaine City Council at its Jan. 5 workshop meeting. The city is exploring the purchase of the properties at 1025 Nassau St. NE and 2111 105th Ave. NE. Any purchase price and terms of sale would first have to be approved by the Blaine Economic Development Authority before it becomes official.

At the same time, Thorvig told the council that the owner of the Gabrelick property on the northwest corner of 105th Avenue and Radisson Road has interest from a gas station developer in purchasing the 3-acre property. The site is listed for sale at $1,295,000.

The city is planning to construct a median on 105th Avenue whenever it gets the money to complete a reconstruction project. The city is asking the state to help fund the road reconstruction since 105th Avenue goes by the state-owned land of the National Sports Center.

Thorvig has heard the potential buyer of the Gabrelick property is concerned that people driving east on 105th Avenue past the gas station or those leaving the gas station and wanting to go north on Radisson Road would have a more challenging time because of a median.

Blaine’s contracted engineer firm for the 105th Avenue design – WSB & Associates – is looking to see if there could be a cut in the median so that left turns could happen into this potential gas station property at 10500 Radisson Road. But Thorvig added that city staff is concerned that an extra left turn lane so close to the existing left turn lanes on eastbound 105th Avenue could create confusion for some motorists and compromise safety.

This new left-turn lane on 105th Avenue may not be necessary if the city can buy additional land.

Guzik, LLC owns both 2111 105th Ave. NE and 10525 Nassau St. NE, according to Anoka County’s property tax records. The combined size of the properties is 1.61 acres with the 105th Avenue property being the largest of the two at a size of 0.88 acres.

Thorvig told the council that it could cost about $80,000 to demolish the two buildings on these properties. A new access drive could be created from Nassau Street to the lot at the corner of 105th and Radisson and the city would still have some land left over for new development.

Nassau Street, which is the main access road into the industrial park, was already slated to have full access to 105th Avenue whenever it is reconstructed, according to the city’s draft plan of this project.

“In looking at acquisition of these two properties, if there wasn’t an opportunity to move a project forward on the corner we may not have brought this to you,” Thorvig said.

Additionally, Blaine has already been looking at redevelopment opportunities in this industrial park. The city purchased the property at 10610 Nassau St. NE in 2016 and demolished the building and will be marketing it this winter, according to Thorvig. Invictus Brewing is hoping to begin construction of a new brewery-taproom this spring. And Gary Carlson Equipment, BioClean and ASAP Plastics have worked on expansion projects in this industrial park.

“We have a lot of other investment going on in this area,” Thorvig told the council.

Thorvig said that Blaine would use pooled Tax Increment Financing to purchase these two properties and demolish the buildings if it can reach an agreed price with Guzik, LLC. This money came from increased property taxes generated by new developments.

“TIF funds are supposed to be used for redevelopment. These funds can’t be used for parks or anything else,” Thorvig said.

Council Member Dick Swanson supports the city purchasing the two Guzik properties. Even if the gas station developer ends up not buying Gabrelick’s property, he would like to see the old buildings removed and the sites cleaned up for future development opportunities.

Swanson alluded to the redevelopment that is happening along the University Avenue corridor as what can happen.

“Just like on University Avenue, once you get something good going into the area, it’s like dominos. It starts bringing other good things in,” Swanson said. “And we have the money that really can’t be used for anything else.”

[email protected]